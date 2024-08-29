AFORD’s Yeremiah Chihana, DPP’s Sameer Suleiman Spill the Beans on DRC Fuel Deal

Vocal critic of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) legislator Yeremiah Chihana, has exposed a scandal involving a fuel deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Chihana revealed that the Malawi government received 30 million liters of fuel from the DRC as part of a peace mission exchange with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

However, the fuel was sold to the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) at an exorbitant price by unscrupulous individuals.

Chihana made these disclosures at an opposition press conference at Parliament, led by opposition leader George Chaponda and attended by other MPs, including UTM lawmaker Chrissy Nyakanyasho, Sameer Suleiman, Grace Kwelepeta, Shadreck Namalomba and Noel Lipipa.

The revelations come amid widespread discontent over the recent fuel price hike, following a report presented by the Natural Resources Committee in Parliament.

Chihana described the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government as “clueless, corrupt, and ineffective” and called for its removal.

Taking his turn Sameer Suleiman, MP for Blantyre City South East, challenged the government to explain what happened to the fuel acquired from the DRC.

“Not long ago, we were told that the government had acquired fuel from the DRC in a barter trade, exchanging the services of our soldiers in peacekeeping in the DRC for fuel,” Suleiman said.

He noted that the deal benefited a few individuals, not Malawians.

He urged the government to clear up the mystery surrounding the fuel deal.

These revelations come at a critical time, as the country is bracing itself for a looming fuel price adjustment, which is expected to further burden already struggling Malawians.

The timing of these disclosures has raised questions about the government’s handling of the fuel sector and its commitment to transparency and accountability.