Chakwera, Nyusi open National Agriculture Fair in Blantyre

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda

Blantyre, August 29, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Mozambican counterpart, Dr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the 20th National Agriculture Fair at the International Trade Grounds in Blantyre.

The fair has brought together various local and international players to connect and explore new business opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, President Nyusi said his country will continue to strengthen bilateral ties with Malawi so that it benefits in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, industry, tourism, information and communication.

He said his country is already investing in energy infrastructure as evidenced by the implementation of the Malawi-Mozambique power interconnection deal and the Nacala Railway, to ease transportation of goods and services and enable Malawi to become a vibrant economy.

Nyusi, therefore, encouraged business players in Malawi to take advantage of the trade opportunities available in Mozambique and neighboring countries to enhance the country’s export earnings.



On his part, President Chakwera said he is happy with the cordial bilateral relationship that exists between Malawi and Mozambique.



Chakwera said his administration is working tirelessly to sign deals across the globe to secure off-taker markets for the farmers’ crop produce.

“I have shared with you that in readiness for the boom in agricultural production and manufacturing that will come in the near future, courtesy of the Affordable Input Programme, Agriculture Commercialization Programme, Shire Valley Transformation Project, Mega Farms initiatives and dozens of irrigation schemes across the country, we are going around the world signing deals to secure markets,” he said.

“We want to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area to secure markets in various countries, including Asia, Europe, Africa, America and Mozambique, the Malawian leader added.

For this to happen, we need first of all, to build trade relations with our neighboring countries. That’s why, my first six months in office, I moved around to discuss this and I am delighted that Mozambique is one of them, which is of strategic importance to our goals,” he said.

Chakwera, however, reiterated that he would continue to stand by his vision of job creation, wealth creation and food security as stipulated in the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

The President said for the three pillars in the ATM strategy to happen, there is a need for concerted efforts to boost the production and manufacturing of goods, agriculture, tourism and mining for export.

The President of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Dr. Wisely Phiri hailed the two presidents for gracing the fair.

Phiri said the presence of Dr. Nyusi signifies a strong bilateral relationship that exists between Malawi and Mozambique in fostering trade ties between the two countries.

He commended the Mozambican Government for collaborating with Malawi in the implementation of various projects such as the Malawi-Mozambique interconnector pool to increase agricultural productivity and commercialization as well as the Nacala Development Corridor, which provides direct access to the sea for goods and services.

Phiri, however, challenged the participating exhibitors to utilize the platform to enhance trade opportunities with other business players.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Samuel Kawale said the future of agriculture in Malawi depends on innovation, research and commercialization, stating that the theme for this year’s fair resonates well with Malawi’s 2063 aspiration of achieving inclusive wealth, reducing poverty and promoting food security.

Earlier in the day, the two presidents toured selected pavilions mounted by different players showcasing various products, innovations and services.

This year’s fair will run for three days under the theme: ‘Driving towards export-oriented agriculture through commercialization and innovation.’