MCCCI calls for agriculture-driven economic growth

By Lisa Lamya

Blantyre, August 29, Mana: Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) President, Dr. Wisely Phiri has said Malawi has all the resources that could help boost the agriculture sector and foster the countrys economy.

Phiri made the remarks during his speech at the opening of the 20th National Agriculture Fair at Chichiri International Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre on Thursday.

“We possess fertile land, abundant water resources and skilled human capital. These assets provide us with the potential to grow high-value crops that can be processed and exported, generating significant revenue for the nation,” Phiri said.

Phiri also encouraged the private sector and government to ensure they continue to collaborate with different players for the good of the agriculture sector.

He, however, acknowledged the cordial bilateral relationship that exists between Malawi and Mozambique, noting that this will boost trade between the two countries.

“The business community highly anticipates the Malawi electricity interconnection pool project to be completed; we believe that this will help improve efficiency,” Phiri added.

Under the Malawi-Mozambique Power Interconnection Project, Malawi will have access to the Southern Africa Power Pool and secure sustainable energy for future growth.

Minister of Agriculture, Samuel Kawale said the future of Malawis agriculture is through commercialization.

“The agriculture sector holds potential to drive economic growth and food security, among others,” Kawale said, adding that government is investing in agriculture research and education to drive innovations.

Kawale added that innovation in the agriculture sector remains critical in boosting efficiency within the sector, saying sustainable agricultural productivity would enhance commercialisation in the long run.

The minister, therefore, challenged academic institutions in the country to adopt syllabi that can bring solutions that address the countrys problems in the agriculture sector.

He applauded Mzuzu University for exhibiting at this years Agriculture Fair and called on other institutions to emulate the gesture.

“I am grateful that Mzuni is here to showcase such innovations,” he said. “You may wish to know that government has channeled a lot of resources to the agriculture sector in this years budget.”

Every year, Malawi, through MCCCI and the Ministry of Agriculture, organizes the National Agriculture Fair to provide a platform for local and international exhibitors in manufacturing, financial services, technology and agriculture to connect and explore new business opportunities to promote growth and development in the agricultural value chain.

This years National Agriculture Fair is being held under the theme: Driving towards export-oriented agriculture through commercialization and innovation.