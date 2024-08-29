spot_img
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Inclusion of women crucial to attain Malawi 2063 Agenda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By George Mponda

Karonga, August 29, Mana: National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has emphasised that the Malawi 2063 Agenda can be attained through the inclusive participation of women in politics.

Executive Director of NICE, Gray Kalindekafe said this can help the country move towards a just, equitable and prosperous Malawi for all.

He made the sentiments Tuesday in Karonga District at the opening of a Campaign School Manual Orientation on the Enhancement of Womens Participation in Elections for members of Karonga District Council Gender Technical Working Group (GTWG) organised by NICE.


“Women bring unique perspectives, experiences and solutions to the table and their representation in decision-making processes is vital for balanced and inclusive governance.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming general elections, we must ensure our female aspirants are well prepared to contest and win as Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors,” said Kalindekafe.

He also advised members of Karonga GTWG to impart knowledge, skills and confidence to female aspirants inorder to help them navigate the Malawian political landscape effectively.

According to Kalindekafe, Malawi had the highest representation of women in the national assembly pegged at 49 percent in 1982 under late Kamuzu Banda’s rule because there was a deliberate policy for that and he has since advised for the same to be applied if women are to have a meaningful representation in the current political set up.

On her part, Karonga District Council Gender Officer Ireen Mwenelupembe said social norms are still preventing many women from venturing into politics in the district.

“The patriarchy system in Karonga puts many women as mere passive recipients rather than being active participants due to the violence which is prevalent in Karonga politics.

At the moment, the district has put many strategies in place to improve the participation of women in politics,”Mwenelupembe said.

“Currently, the district is implementing a joint project with NICE called ‘Nthawi Yawo’ and we are using male champions, local radios and training female aspiring politicians in formulating manifestos to increase their participation in politcs,”she added.

