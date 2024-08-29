spot_img
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Chaponda proposes voter registration reforms to expand voting rights

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Clement Magombo

In a bid to expand voting rights, Mulanje South West legislator and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dr. George Chaponda, has tabled a motion seeking to amend the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Act.

Chaponda’s motion, presented during the Fifth Meeting of Parliament in the 50th Session, addresses concerns over the current restriction of voter registration to national identification cards alone.

He highlighted discrepancies in the issuance of these cards, which have left many eligible citizens without the necessary documentation to exercise their right to vote.

The motion cites Section 77 of the Malawi Constitution, which guarantees every eligible citizen’s right to vote.

Chaponda’s amendment proposes introducing additional identification criteria to supplement the national ID.

This move aims to ensure that no eligible voter is disenfranchised due to difficulties in obtaining a national ID.

Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba, has certified Chaponda’s motion as a private Member’s Bill, paving the way for further debate and consideration by the House.

