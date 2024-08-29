Chaponda tells Chakwera not to take his whole village to foreign trips to cut costs

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Dr. George Chaponda, has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to reduce the size of his entourage on foreign trips.

Dr. Chaponda made the call at a press briefing at Parliament, where he suggested that the President’s large entourage on foreign trips was unnecessary and costly.

He proposed that the President delegate Malawi’s ambassadors to represent him at international assignments, further reducing the financial burden of foreign trips.

The opposition leader also called for alternative strategies to maintain fuel availability at current prices, amidst economic hardships faced by Malawians.

He emphasized the need to address the economic challenges faced by Malawians, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

In addition to fuel prices, Dr. Chaponda called for clarity on the report into the recent plane crash that claimed the life of former Vice President and eight others.

He was joined by UTM legislator Chrissy Kanyasho, who demanded the immediate release of the report.

The press briefing was attended by representatives of UTM and AFORD MPs in the house, who showed solidarity with Dr. Chaponda’s calls for action.

Other attendees included journalists from various media outlets and parliamentary staff.