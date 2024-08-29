Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage Festival Set for October 18-19 at Mbande Hill

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Karonga-Chitipa cultural heritage has announced its 2024 cultural festival, scheduled for October 18-19.

Chairperson Marumbo Mwasinga revealed that the event will take place at the historic Mbande Hill in Karonga district.

Mwasinga stated that the festival will be graced by the presence of Royal Highness Kyungu, who will join the community in celebrating their rich cultural heritage.

“The event aims to preserve and promote traditional practices, music, art, and craft, showcasing the district’s unique cultural identity,” he explained.

Mwasinga encouraged the community to come out in large numbers to support the initiative.

“We urge everyone to participate and contribute in any way they can. Your support will help us in many ways,” he said.

The organizers are seeking support in cash and kind to ensure the success of the event. “We rely on the generosity of our community to make this event a reality,” they said.

Mbande Hill, with its rich history and cultural significance, provides the perfect backdrop for this event. The hill has been a witness to the district’s history and has played a significant role in shaping the community’s cultural identity.

The festival will feature a range of activities, including traditional dances, music performances, and art exhibitions.