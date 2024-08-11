UTM: A Beacon of Hope for a Brighter Malawi-Dr Dalitso Kabambe

By Dr Dalitso Kabambe

In the heart of every transformation lies the potent desire for change, a spontaneous ripple that evolves into a wave, altering lives and reshaping futures.

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) embodies this principle, offering not just a vision, but a lifeline for every Malawian yearning for a better tomorrow.

This movement is more than just a political initiative; it is a call to arms for every citizen to reclaim their future from the grips of poverty, and to build a flourishing, middle-income society.

The UTM is grounded in a powerful ideological framework that recognizes the intricate tapestry of our nation.

We see beyond tribe, region, race, and creed; we are united in our quest for economic transformation that transcends our differences.

In a world where division often overshadows collaboration, the UTM stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of unity among Malawians.

This is not merely a movement for the elite or a select few; it is a comprehensive societal shift aimed at uplifting the collective.