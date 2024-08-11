spot_img
spot_img
23.1 C
New York
Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Joyce Banda dumps Chakwera: People’s Party exits Tonse Alliance

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Joyce Banda has announced the People’s Party (PP) is leaving the Tonse Alliance, a coalition formed in 2020 to challenge the then-ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At a rally in Zomba, Dr. Banda cited the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention as the final straw leading to the PP’s exit.

The Tonse Alliance, comprising nine parties including the MCP, PP, UTM, and AFORD, aimed to unite against the DPP in the 2020 presidential election.

However, the alliance has been fragile, with UTM and AFORD exiting earlier.

Dr. Banda’s move comes as a surprise, given her previously good relationship with President Lazarus Chakwera.

Supporters at the rally urged Dr. Banda to run for president in the 2025 general election.

Although she hasn’t confirmed her candidacy, her exit from the alliance suggests a possible solo bid.

Previous article
Expert challenges report on substandard medicine in Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc