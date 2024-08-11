Joyce Banda dumps Chakwera: People’s Party exits Tonse Alliance

Former President Joyce Banda has announced the People’s Party (PP) is leaving the Tonse Alliance, a coalition formed in 2020 to challenge the then-ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At a rally in Zomba, Dr. Banda cited the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention as the final straw leading to the PP’s exit.

The Tonse Alliance, comprising nine parties including the MCP, PP, UTM, and AFORD, aimed to unite against the DPP in the 2020 presidential election.

However, the alliance has been fragile, with UTM and AFORD exiting earlier.

Dr. Banda’s move comes as a surprise, given her previously good relationship with President Lazarus Chakwera.

Supporters at the rally urged Dr. Banda to run for president in the 2025 general election.

Although she hasn’t confirmed her candidacy, her exit from the alliance suggests a possible solo bid.