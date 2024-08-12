ONESIMUS WINS BEST MALE ARTIST AT HAPA AWARDS

By Hope mwandenga

Lilongwe, August 11, Mana: In a thrilling conclusion to the 8th annual Hapa Awards in Tanzania, Onesimus Muzik real name Armstrong Kalua was crowned the Best Male Artist on August 10th.

He emerged victorious from a talented pool of nominees, including Harmonize, Marioo, Khaid, Rayvanny, and Kcee.

This achievement is not an isolated success for Onesimus Muzik, as he has also recently won Best Artist of the Year at the Shinning Star Africa Awards.

Additionally, he is nominated for Song of the Year at the MVAA Awards for his hit single “Controller”, alongside other talented artists like Yo Maps Yo, Portable, and Rich Bizzy.

The win has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow artists alike, with many taking to social media to celebrate

Onesimus Muzik’s well-deserved win. The victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for this talented artist.

FredoKiss, a fellow musician, was among the first to congratulate Onesimus, saying the win marks a significant milestone in Onesimus Muzik’s career, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the music industry.