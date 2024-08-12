In unity you achieve a lot -Usi

By Roy Nkosi in Kigali, Rwanda

Kigali, August 11, Mana: Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has outlined the need for unity if Malawi is to achieve its development agenda.

Usi who represented President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame at Amahoro Stadium in the capital Kigali on Sunday, said there’s a lot Malawi can learn from Rwanda.

“In unity you achieve a lot, its where someone plants, someone weeds, someone waters, someone applies fertiliser. In unity you achieve a lot because you have one goal and then you share your focus in order,” said Usi in describing the lessons learnt from the visit.

“In order to achieve something, there is need for discipline and focus. Rwanda has displayed character of unity and focus, and that’s something we should emulate as Malawi,” he said.

Apart from the inauguration ceremony, the Vice President also had an audience with the Malawi community in Rwanda earlier in the day.

During the meeting, Usi outlined the need for communication which includes monitoring and evaluation so there should not be repetitiveness or lack of follow up issues raised to ensure that the program is being registered.

He encouraged Malawians in the diaspora to be specific to government in the areas they want to invest so that such meetings address the strategic needs of the government development agenda, with specific state agencies that are in line with the desired goal.

In his inaugural speech, President Kagame also touched on the importance of unity as a country describing foreign influence as not always good for the interests of African nations.

According to the Rwanda Electoral Commission, the 66-year-old Kagame, won the July elections sweeping just over 99 percent of the votes for his fourth term in office.