Chakwera calls for unity, hard work in MCP

By Hastings Yobe and Patience Longwe

Lilongwe, 10 August, Mana: President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who is also President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has thanked all party members who volunteered and donated for the party’s convention.

The president said this on Saturday at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) during the closing ceremony of the 2024 NEC convention.

“I want to thank all party members who run small businesses all over the country but still decided to donate their income to support the convention because this is what is needed for the strong hold of our party,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera further urged the newly elected NEC members to be hardworking and committed to work as a team.

“You should keep in mind that the people who have elected you are united, hardworking, lovers of peace and do not bring anything opposite to this. We respect the rule of law and not the strength of individuals,” Chakwera further said.

Newly elected secretary general of the party, Richard Chimwendo Banda also emphasised the need for the new committee to work in unison in order to achieve better results.

“I strongly advise for peace to those who are in the party, we must work together even with those we were contesting against on the same seat we are on now, we must remember that we are children of the same family,” said Chimwendo.

Chimwendo also thanked the delegates for choosing wisely in what he called democratic leadership.

“This convention has proven that our delegates know what is best for the party because they have voted each position wisely,” said Chimwendo.

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was at Bingu International Convention Centre ( BICC) for an official closing of the Malawi Congress party MCP elective Convention which started on 8 August.