GOD, FORGIVE THEM: Norman Chisale asks God to forgive Tonse officials

Norman Paulos Chisale, a private bodyguard to ex-President Arthur Peter Mutharika, has called on God to forgive Tonse Alliance officials for persecuting him on political grounds since 2020.

At a prayer gathering in Ntcheu on Saturday, Chisale said he holds no personal grudges against Justice Minister Titus Mvalo, Secretary for Justice Steven Kayuni, acting ACB Director Hillary Chilomba, and police officers who testified against him.

The prayers aimed to thank communities for their support during his arrest, trial, and acquittal.

Last month, the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court acquitted Chisale of six charges, including intimidation and using insulting language, ruling that the state failed to prove its case.

Chisale was accused of insulting Justice Minister Mvalo and intimidating former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni and acting ACB Director General Chilomba.

He was arrested earlier this year for alleged crimes committed during a TV interview.