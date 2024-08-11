VP Usi meets Malawi community in Rwanda

By Roy Nkosi in Kigali, Rwanda

Kigali, August 11, Mana: Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi has encouraged Malawians in the diaspora to prioritize investing in Malawi and not the countries they are currently based.

Usi told the Malawian community in Kigali, Rwanda that it is the responsibility of Malawians to develop their own country instead of just criticizing on what they deem is not right.

“You should be ambassadors for your country, speak positive of your country, make positive contribution and capitalize on the opportunities to develop the country.

“We need to utilise the expertise in the diaspora community that is back home to make improvement of different sectors in the economy. Your experiences here can help us formulate a blueprint to add value to Malawi’s development agenda,” he said.

The Vice President highlighted as an example the cleanliness of the city of Kigali as one thing Malawi can emulate.

He said Mayor of Lilongwe, Ester Sagawa is part of the delegation so that the Malawi capital learn a thing or two on how things are done in Kigali.

The Vice President also encouraged the Malawian community to form communication channels through which to advise the government on expertise as well as investment opportunities in Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chairperson of the Malawian community, Atupele Zamba described the meeting as a success especially on how the diaspora community can work positively with the government.

Deputy Chief Secretary, Dr. Janet Banda, and Malawi’s Deputy High Commissioner to Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi Deborah Mitawa and Mayor of Lilongwe Ester Sagawa were some of the officials that joined the Vice President during the meeting.