DPP predicts MCP defeat in 2025 presidential polls

Malawi’s main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed confidence that it will win next year’s presidential election, saying the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cannot win on its own.

The DPP’s Eastern Region Governor, Imran Mtenje, said his party was the only one equipped to lead the country.

“The MCP has never won an election on its own since 1994,” he said. “They always rely on coalition support.”

Mtenje’s comments come ahead of the DPP’s elective convention next week, where party president Peter Mutharika is expected to be endorsed as the presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the MCP has also expressed confidence in its chances, with President Lazarus Chakwera telling delegates at the party’s national convention in Lilongwe that they were on course for victory.

“We are winning next year’s elections,” he said, urging party members to start working tirelessly to mobilise support at grassroots level.

The election, due to take place in 2025, is expected to be fiercely contested.

Analysts say the outcome is too close to call, with both parties having strong support bases.

Malawi has a history of closely contested elections, with the 2020 presidential election being won by President Chakwera after a recount, following a court-ordered fresh election.