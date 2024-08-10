FINCA Malawi renews commitment to uplifting marginalized communities

FINCA Malawi, a microfinance institution, has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a renewed commitment to supporting marginalized communities.

At a dinner event in Blantyre on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Charles Bello highlighted the organization’s achievements: “Since 1994, we have provided loans to over 370,000 customers, totaling K228 billion, and changed lives in rural areas.”

Bello pledged to continue providing financial solutions to those struggling to access credit due to high interest rates: “We will be here for the next 30 years and more, uplifting lives in rural areas.”

Despite successes, Bello acknowledged challenges such as loan defaulters, natural disasters, and economic difficulties.

FINCA Impact Finance CEO Jeff Flowers commended customers, the Central Bank, and partners for their support. The organization also awarded its longest-serving employees.

With 23 branches across Malawi, FINCA remains committed to fighting poverty through financial solutions for low-income individuals and communities.

Initially a microfinance institution offering group loans, FINCA later introduced individual loans and became a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) in 2015.

The institution’s mission remains focused on fighting poverty through lasting and life-changing financial solutions, targeting low-income individuals and communities.

FINCA Limited started its operations in Malawi in 1994 and has since grown to become a leading microfinance institution in the country.