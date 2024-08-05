ROAD TO 2025: Malawi’s Youth Call for Greater Political Representation

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, the Youth and Society (YAS) organization is urging political parties and stakeholders to prioritize youth participation and inclusion.

“The time for youth to take an active role in shaping the future of Malawi is now,” .

“We must seize this opportunity to address the glaring underrepresentation of youth in our political landscape,” said Charles Kajoloweka, Executive Director of YAS in a press statement

According to YAS, despite making up 80% of the population, young people remain significantly underrepresented in decision-making positions.

“This imbalance must be corrected if we are to build a truly inclusive and democratic society,” Kajoloweka emphasized.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Tripartite Elections on Friday in Lilongwe, MEC Chairperson, Annabelle Mtalimanja, also called for meaningful participation of youth and women in the forthcoming elections.

YAS welcomes this call, but stresses that concrete actions are needed to translate commitments into reality.

“Young people are often sidelined from decision-making positions within political parties, which severely limits their influence on policy agendas,” Kajoloweka noted.

He further said: “We need to create platforms for young people to express their views, provide mentorship and training for young political aspirants, and ensure that youth issues are prominently featured in party manifestos.”

MEC has launched the 2025 general elections, with a call to everyone to take up individual responsibility to help advance the democracy of the nation through voting.

The theme for the 2025 elections is “Promoting Democratic Leadership through Your Vote,” and the Commission will conduct voter registration, requiring everyone to register as a voter.

YAS is calling on all political parties, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to take tangible steps towards meaningful youth participation in the 2025 elections.

“Let us work together to dismantle the barriers that hinder youth engagement and pave the way for a more inclusive political environment,” Kajoloweka urged.