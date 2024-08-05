spot_img
Friday, August 9, 2024
PASSPORT PUZZLE: Usi swoops in after Malawi Voice expose

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vice President Michael Usi has made an unannounced visit to Malawi’s immigration department in Blantyre, amid growing concerns over prolonged delays in passport issuance.

The surprise visit comes after a story published on Malawi Voice on July 24, which highlighted the struggles Malawians face in accessing passports due to numerous challenges at the department.

Usi met with top officials, including the principal secretary of the Ministry of Homeland Security, Steven Kayuni, and immigration chief Fletcher Nyirenda, to discuss the challenges and find solutions.

The delays have been ongoing for nearly two years, with many Malawians expressing frustration over the slow processing times.

The Vice President’s visit is seen as a move to address the public’s concerns and ensure efficient service delivery.

Details of the meeting and the Vice President’s findings have not been disclosed, but sources indicate that he is committed to resolving the issues and ensuring that the department serves the public effectively.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

