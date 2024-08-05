Chikwawa business tycoon Dindyelo launches MK10 million trophy

By Benson Chikaoneka

…..Pledges to Renovate Ngabu Sports Club

Saeed Dindyelo, a prominent business tycoon, has launched a MK10 million trophy at Ngabu Sports Club in Chikwawa, with 36 teams competing for the prize.

The launch took place on Sunday, with Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South, Elias Karim, as the guest of honour.

Dindyelo announced plans to renovate the Ngabu Sports Club into a stadium, pending government approval through the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

FAM Executive Chairman, Daudi Mtanthiko, welcomed the initiative, representing Fleetwood Haiya at the launch.

In the inaugural match, Malikopo FC defeated Chimpambana FC 3-2.