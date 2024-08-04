Minister Kunkuyu launches K10 million Tambala Super Cup

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, August 4, Mana: Minister of Information and Digitalization who is also Managing Director for Amazon Group Limited, Moses Kunkuyu has launched a K10 million Football Cup dubbed The Tambala Super Cup which will from August to December, 2024.

The Cup will see almost 40 Blantyre District based teams which are not registered in the Southern Region Leagues of Premier Division and Division 1 competing, during the launch of Kumanda All Stars hosting Chikuli Young Eagles; whereby, the game ended in favour of Chikuli Young Eagles through post penalty shoot-outs.

Speaking during the launch at Kwa Kumanda Village in Chileka in Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre on Saturday, Kunkuyu said active sports participation helps in keeping people at work and the sponsorship acts as a seed for football development in the country.

“The cup will help to uplift new talent and improve the football sector, authorities should adapt administration of football, even the way football managers do manage the game, we can borrow that, people should not waste time on criticizing leaders, wasting time on Tik-Tok or Facebook, instead the cup will make them busy,” he noted.

Kunkuyu said football can be a powerful tool for promoting economic development, as it could create jobs, attract investment and generate revenue for local players.

General Secretary for Southern Region Football Association of Malawi, Dailess Kachala expressed gratitude over the development, saying it was the first time in the country to hold an expensive cup at a community level and the cup will uplift the football industry.

“We are very excited as far as the administrators of football is concerned, especially in the southern region on behalf of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). We are going to generously guard against this because we don’t want any problems associated to this cup and we hope this will attract a lot of sponsors to come in to the football,” he said.

Kachala added that the development that the Minister has started should not end but has to be extended as it would contribute to the sector, adding that the cup would give the young ones something to do and help to have healthy life.

Simon and Kendal, the Black Missionaries Banda, among other traditional dances, were some of the activities that spiced up the event.