NRB in registration awareness drive

By Patricia Kapulula

Dowa, July 13: National Registration Bureau (NRB) has embarked on a Short Message Service (SMS) campaign as one way of raising awareness on registration processes.

The SMS will allow an identity (ID) holder to follow processes regarding their national ID cards among other registration issues.

NRB Principal Secretary, Mphatso Sambo said this in Mponela Friday when NRB courted editors from various media houses across the country to appraise them on the Bureau’s implementation of its mandate that it was committed to ensuring that it delivers to the expectations of Malawians.

He said many people are not aware of the identification process hence the need to raise awareness on the matter.

“We would like to see that we are operating at all levels including traditional authority (TA) level to ensure that we reach out to as many people as possible,” Sambo said.

He appealed to journalists in the country to work with the Bureau in providing information to the public so that they are made aware of all registration processes.

One of the Editors, from Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Gabriel Kamlomo hailed NRB for the meeting saying such engagements are important in as far as disseminating information was concerned.

“Media is a platform that needs to be taken on board. We need to be incorporated on issues that would make the public aware of the Bureau’s mandate,” he said.

Chief Registration Officer, Rhodric Langwe said registration was important and has to be done in real time in order for the Bureau to provide up to date data.

Over 12 million people have been registered and issued with a unique ID number since 2016.