MUBAS student seeks medical financial support

By Hope Mwandenga

Lilongwe, July 14, Mana: Fortune Milanzi, a 20-year-old student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) has been temporarily withdrawn from the university on medical grounds.

Milanzi studying Biomedical engineering (Honours) has been suffering from aplastic anaemia a serious blood disorder since 2023.

Milanzi requires frequent blood transfusions or either a bone marrow transplant or ATG + cyclosporine treatment which can be done in India or South Africa.

A cost of close to 30 million Malawian kwacha is required for the treatment. His family is unable to bear the expenses alone such making an appeal to individuals and organizations for support.

Milanzi who is from Nkhotakota was enrolled at MUBAS in 2022, after passing his MSCE exams with 10 points in 2021 at Bishop Mtekateka secondary school and was in his second year at the university.

A medical report by Dr. Faith Ellah Nyirongo, a senior media officer for hospital director at Kamuzu Central Hospital recommends that Fortune Milanzi need frequent medical checkups.

“Despite my best efforts, this has led to my temporally withdrawal from the university, as my health has taken a turn for the worse recently which has been challenging to keep up with my coursework and attend classes regularly,” said Milanzi.

However, Milanzi is still determined to continue his education and complete his degree. He believes that with the right support, he will overcome the standing obstacle as such reaching out for help.

Fortune’s family, friends and community are the ones currently supporting him and they are asking for help and prayers for his recovery.

For anyone willing to assist contact Fortune’s father, Mr. Francis Milanzi, on +265 881 143 035.