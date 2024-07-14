Survival at stake: UTM’s decision to leave Tonse alliance sparks debate

GOOD OLD DAYS: Chakwera and late Chilima

Different views have emerged on the UTM party survival after exiting the governing Tonse Alliance.

Following the party’s Central Executive Committee members’ announcement on Friday, some Malawians have praised the move, while others have criticized the decision.

On his social media page, John Hussein stated, “It was obvious most resolutions of the alliance were not kept, and the alliance partners, including UTM, could not pretend any longer.”

However, Lonness Gwaza described the decision as coming too late to guarantee any gain in popularity for the party.

Social commentator and human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula predicted, “While the UTM central executive committee members might have valid grievances regarding unfulfilled terms and conditions of the alliance, and alleged betrayals, addressing such challenges by exiting the alliance does not seem to be the best constructive approach.

“This move could be suicidal to the party’s long-term sustainability, potentially leading to internal division within the party and consequently a loss of support among its base.”

Despite the party announcing its withdrawal from the alliance, some senior members continue to serve in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led coalition government as cabinet ministers, including Vice President Dr. Michael Usi.

The Alliance was formed in 2020 by nine political parties, which led President Lazarus Chakwera’s MCP-led coalition to win the court-sanctioned fresh elections.

However, most of the alliance partners have ditched the coalition, with former President Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) being the only notable one remaining.

Since the death of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Claus Chilima and eight others in a plane tragedy last month, there has been growing discontent over the government’s response to the national loss.