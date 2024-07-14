spot_img
31.3 C
New York
Sunday, July 14, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025:PAC under fire for policing prophecies

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAN) has hit back at the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for attempting to regulate prophecies related to the 2025 presidential elections.

PAC’s spokesperson in an interview with Zodiak Online, Reverend Gilford Matonga, had urged prophets to cease prophecying about the election outcome, citing democratic principles.

However, Prophet Blessings German, National Chairperson for PROMAN, dismissed PAC’s stance, saying they have no jurisdiction over prophecies.

“Prophecies come from God, and if PAC wants them to stop, they should tell God,” Prophet German said.

He added: “We can’t be dictated to by PAC on what to prophesy or not.”

PROMAN’s response follows a controversial prophecy by Prophet Austin Liabunya, who predicted President Lazarus Chakwera’s victory in the next polls.

Rev. Matonga had described such prophecies as “against democratic principles.”

However, Prophet German maintained that prophets are merely messengers of God’s will.

“We can’t be silenced or regulated by any individual or organization,” he emphasized.

Malawi is set to hold elections in 2025 to elect the President, Ward Councillors, and Members of Parliament.

“PAC should focus on its mandate and let prophets do their work,” .

“We won’t be intimidated or bullied into silence,” Prophet German added.

Previous article
Survival at stake: UTM’s decision to leave Tonse alliance sparks debate
Next article
DPP speaks out on Kabambe resignation
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc