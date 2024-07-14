ROAD TO 2025:PAC under fire for policing prophecies

The Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAN) has hit back at the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for attempting to regulate prophecies related to the 2025 presidential elections.

PAC’s spokesperson in an interview with Zodiak Online, Reverend Gilford Matonga, had urged prophets to cease prophecying about the election outcome, citing democratic principles.

However, Prophet Blessings German, National Chairperson for PROMAN, dismissed PAC’s stance, saying they have no jurisdiction over prophecies.

“Prophecies come from God, and if PAC wants them to stop, they should tell God,” Prophet German said.

He added: “We can’t be dictated to by PAC on what to prophesy or not.”

PROMAN’s response follows a controversial prophecy by Prophet Austin Liabunya, who predicted President Lazarus Chakwera’s victory in the next polls.

Rev. Matonga had described such prophecies as “against democratic principles.”

However, Prophet German maintained that prophets are merely messengers of God’s will.

“We can’t be silenced or regulated by any individual or organization,” he emphasized.

Malawi is set to hold elections in 2025 to elect the President, Ward Councillors, and Members of Parliament.

“PAC should focus on its mandate and let prophets do their work,” .

“We won’t be intimidated or bullied into silence,” Prophet German added.