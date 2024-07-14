spot_img
27.5 C
New York
Sunday, July 14, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP speaks out on Kabambe resignation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party has described as fake news reports indicating that Dalitso Kabambe has resigned from the party.

It follows reports that have been rife on social media, showing that the DPP presidential hopeful has tendered his resignation letter to Peter Mutharika, the party’s president.

However, Shadreck Namalomba, the party’s spokesperson, has described the reports as fake news.

Namalomba has told MIJ Online that Mutharika, who is DPP’s president, has not received the said letter.

Meanwhile, our efforts to hear from Kabambe proved futile, as his phones were unreachable at the time of publishing this report.

Previous article
ROAD TO 2025:PAC under fire for policing prophecies
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc