DPP speaks out on Kabambe resignation

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party has described as fake news reports indicating that Dalitso Kabambe has resigned from the party.

It follows reports that have been rife on social media, showing that the DPP presidential hopeful has tendered his resignation letter to Peter Mutharika, the party’s president.

However, Shadreck Namalomba, the party’s spokesperson, has described the reports as fake news.

Namalomba has told MIJ Online that Mutharika, who is DPP’s president, has not received the said letter.

Meanwhile, our efforts to hear from Kabambe proved futile, as his phones were unreachable at the time of publishing this report.

