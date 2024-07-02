DR KABAMBE PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE HOPE CHISANU; AS HIS REMAINS ARRIVE BACK HOME

On a somber Tuesday afternoon in the capital city of Lilongwe, thousands of people gathered at Kamuzu International Airport to welcome the remains of veteran broadcaster and actor Hope Chisanu who died in the United States of America, on 1st June, 2024.

The air was heavy with grief and sadness as mourners and other well-known personalities that included former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe welcomed the body of the late Hope Chisanu that was being brought back home for his final resting place.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Kabambe spoke fondly of Chisanu, highlighting his dedication and passion for his profession. He described him as a true patriot who used his talents to not only entertain but also educate and inspire his fellow countrymen.

“Chisanu’s work in the media industry had left a lasting impact on the people of Malawi, and his presence would be sorely missed”, said Kabambe.

Dr. Kabambe expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of such a gifted and respected personality, saying Chisanu’s contributions to national development, both as a broadcaster and film actor, would be remembered for years to come.

Before travelling to the US, Chisanu worked for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, where he rose to the position of Controller of Programs responsible for Outside Broadcasting. In addition to his work in radio, Chisanu had also found success as a film actor, starring in several local productions including Shemu Joya’s award-winning production ‘the last Fishing Boat’, that showcased his acting talent and versatility.

The late Chisanu is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday, 4th July, 2024, at Ngodya farm, Kamphata, in Lilongwe.