Thursday, July 4, 2024
23-year-old gets 3-year jail term for stealing Eid cattle

By Malawi Voice

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour for stealing a cattle meant for Eid celebrations.

Chikondi Maluwa was convicted by the Midima First Grade Magistrate Court in Limbe for theft of cattle, according to a statement by the Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Aubrey Singanyama.

Maluwa stole a bull from a residence in Mpingwe Residences on the night of June 27, 2024, just days before the Eid celebrations.

The owner had purchased the animal for slaughter during the festivities.

The convict was apprehended by well-wishers who informed the police, leading to his arrest.

Maluwa pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatila concurred with the state’s submissions, citing the need to deter other would-be offenders.

Maluwa, who hails from Tsoka village in Thyolo District, will spend the next three years behind bars for his actions.

