CHRR vows to continue fighting for LGBTQ, minority rights

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has intensified its efforts to promote equal access to social services for minority groups, including the LGBTQI community.

Speaking at a media training event in Blantyre, CHRR’s Executive Director, Michael Kaiyatsa, emphasized the need to recognize that “gays and lesbians are human beings too” and deserve equal access to essential services like healthcare and education.

“Discrimination persists among minorities due to our social and cultural environment.

“They are often marginalized, struggling to access basic services such as hospitals and schools,” said Kaiyatsa

He stressed the importance of societal acceptance of diversity, urging the majority to embrace the differences that exist within society.

“We must ensure that all citizens have equal access to services, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or any other characteristic,” he said.

“Our focus is not on the religious, but on those who are struggling,” Kaiyatsa added.

He vows: “We will continue to fight for human rights, we fight for people’s rights, and not animals.”

Moses Kaufa, Executive Director of the Media Council of Malawi (MCM), echoed Kaiyatsa’s concerns, emphasizing the need for journalists to present diverse perspectives on SRHR issues.

“A journalist’s responsibility extends beyond the newsroom,” Kaufa noted.

“We must ensure authenticity and balance in our reporting, considering cultural, religious, and affiliative perspectives.”

CHRR’s vow to continue fighting for LGBTQ and minority rights comes as Malawi grapples with the tension between advancing human rights and respecting traditional values.

Kenneth Mtago, a presenter at the event, highlighted the challenge of reconciling these two seemingly divergent paths.

By fighting for the rights of LGBTQ and minority groups, CHRR aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society where all individuals can access the services they need without fear of discrimination.