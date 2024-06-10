Nankhumwa calls on president Chakwera to break silence on veep Chilima’s missing plane

The leader of the People’s Development Party (PDP), Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to immediately address the nation regarding the suspected missing plane carrying Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

In a press statement, Nankhumwa expressed concerns over the lack of clarity and transparency from the government regarding the incident.

“The PDP wishes to demand more clarity from the Malawi Government regarding reports that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft, which was carrying the State Vice President, Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has gone missing,” he said.

Nankhumwa criticized the government’s press release, stating it provided “scanty” information and raised questions about transparency and accountability.

“The missing of an aircraft carrying a high-ranking government official is a significant event that can have far-reaching implications,” he emphasized.

The PDP leader urged President Chakwera to address the nation “as a matter of urgency,” saying, “The People’s Development Party’s calling for the government to provide clear and transparent information is our desire for accountability and transparency in handling this tragic event.”

Nankhumwa’s statement comes as the search for the missing plane and Vice President Chilima continues, sparking widespread concern and uncertainty across Malawi.