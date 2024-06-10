Malawi Vice President Chilima still missing, President Chakwera cancels trip

Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, is still missing after the plane he was traveling in lost contact with aviation authorities approximately 10 minutes before landing at Mzuzu International Airport.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane was carrying Chilima and nine others, and all efforts to reestablish contact have failed thus far.

President Lazarus Chakwera has canceled his scheduled trip to the Bahamas and has ordered a search and rescue operation to locate the missing aircraft.

The President’s office has promised to keep the public updated on any developments in the situation.

Chilima was en route to Mzuzu to attend the burial of late Ralph Kasambara in Nkhata Bay.

His office has expressed concern over his disappearance, and the search effort continues to spark widespread concern and uncertainty.

……This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.