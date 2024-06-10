Poor Flames lose to Equatorial Guinea

Malawi’s national football team, the Flames, suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Despite Coach Patrick Mabedi’s optimistic remarks before the match, the Flames were unable to overcome the superiority of their opponents.

Edu Salvador’s strike in the 82nd minute sealed the win for Equatorial Guinea.

The loss leaves Malawi in fourth position in Group H with seven points from five outings, while Equatorial Guinea remains in fifth place with four points.

Coach Mabedi had acknowledged the strength of the opposition before the match, urging his players to be on top of their game and attack.

However, the Flames were unable to capitalize on their chances, succumbing to a late goal.

Captain John Banda had echoed his coach’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of concentrating on the match without looking at past performances.

Unfortunately, the team’s efforts were not enough to secure a positive result.