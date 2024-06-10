BREAKING NEWS:Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima goes missing

A plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima has gone missing, sparking a frantic search effort by authorities and his office.

Chilima was en route to Mzuzu, where he was scheduled to attend the burial of late Ralph Kasambara in Nkhata Bay.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane, carrying the Vice President, lost contact approximately 10 minutes before landing at Mzuzu Airport.

Airport Commandant Joseph Moyo confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, I can confirm that the plane did not land in Mzuzu, and the matter is being investigated.”

Felix Njawala, spokesperson for Chilima’s UTM Party, and Pilirani Phiri, the VP’s spokesperson, expressed concern, stating they have yet to receive updates on Chilima’s whereabouts.

Major Kelvin Mlelemba, an MDF representative, claimed he was unaware of the situation.

The search for the missing plane and Vice President Chilima continues, sparking widespread concern and uncertainty.