Chilima’s tribute to Kasambara foiled by bad weather as his flight fails to land

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s planned attendance at the burial ceremony of Ralph Kasambara was thwarted by bad weather in the northern region.

Julius Mithi, a social media influencer, posted on his Facebook page: “The VP’s flight has turned back. It failed to land in Mzuzu due to bad weather. Anthu anapita ku airport to welcome him.”

The burial ceremony is currently underway in Chijere Village in Nkhata Bay, where thousands of people have come to pay their respects to the renowned lawyer and former Attorney General and Justice Minister.

Tazizwa, Kasambara’s son, remembered his father as a selfless individual who “would help others more than himself.”

Victor Gondwe, representing the legal fraternity, praised Kasambara as a champion of human rights and a leader who “used the law to bring about economic transformation.”

Kalekeni Kaphale, a renowned lawyer and former classmate of Kasambara, remembered him as a gifted individual with an unparalleled love for God, family and others.

Father Raymond Mwale, in his eulogy, emphasized the importance of repentance and forgiveness, noting that Kasambara’s demise has left a significant mark on the country and the church.

The requiem mass is a poignant tribute to Kasambara’s life and legacy, with dignitaries and colleagues paying their respects to a man who dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of others.

As the mourners bid their final farewell, their faces are etched with sadness and their hearts heavy with loss.

Ralph Kasambara passed away on June 7, 2024 at the age of 55 after suffering a heart failure in his room at Damron Lodge in Area 47, Lilongwe.