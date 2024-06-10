TEMWA SHINES IN KC CURRENT WIN, Scores two goals, assist 1

Scorchers forward, Temwa Chawinga, scored two goals and provided one assist as Kansas City Current beat Seattle Reign 5-2 in the National Women’s Soccer League in USA.

The visitors got a goal through Huitema on 24th minute but Chawinga levelled after four minutes and Huitema’s 41st minute goal was also cancelled out before half by Lauren Leal for KC Current.

DiBernardo fired KC Current ahead through a Chawinga’s assist on 46th minute before the World’s Top scorer in 2023 netting her second of the day a minute later and La Boita netted the final of the day on 67th minute.

This means that Chawinga has 7 goals and 3 assists in the League and has ended her four game drought in the League.