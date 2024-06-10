MUST WATCH: Gospel artist Mlaka Maliro caught “drunk” on stage again

A video clip in our possession shows renowned Malawian gospel musician cum preacher, Mlaka Maliro, apparently intoxicated while performing at Masintha in Lilongwe.

This incident marks the second time Maliro has been accused of drinking alcohol on stage, despite previously apologizing for his behavior.

The video clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows Maliro struggling to sing and stumbling around the stage.

His slurred words and unsteady movements have sparked outrage and disappointment among fans and critics alike.

Maliro’s team has yet to comment on the incident, and the singer’s silence has only fueled the controversy.

Many are questioning how a religious leader can justify such behavior, which seems to contradict the message of his music.

This incident has left many wondering if Maliro has truly repented and learned from his past mistakes.

The public is eagerly waiting for a statement from the singer or his team to address this controversy.