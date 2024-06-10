Health workers suspend strike amidst injunction

Malawi’s health sector breathed a sigh of relief as nurses and physicians suspended their nationwide strike following an injunction granted by the Industrial Relations Court.

The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives (NONM) and the Physician Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM) had embarked on a strike earlier today, crippling the already fragile health system.

However, an urgent interim relief was granted by the court, restraining the health workers from proceeding with the strike.

“We have decided to suspend the sit-in, and we advise all members of both organisations to resume their normal duties immediately,” reads a joint statement from NONM President Shouts Galang’anda Simeza and PAUM President Solomon David Chombwa.

The court order, granted by Deputy Chairperson Duff Msukwa, states that “an order for urgent interim relief be and is hereby granted restraining the respondents through themselves, or through their members, agents or proxy howsoever from proceeding with the intended strike on 10 June, 2024 or any subsequent days thereto on the ground that they engage in an essential service.”

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda had obtained the injunction on behalf of the government.

The health workers’ unions have been directed to file an inter partes motion for urgent interim relief within 14 days.

“We sincerely thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Most importantly, we appreciate the overwhelmingly strong message conveyed during today’s sit-in,” the joint statement reads.

The strike had sparked concerns about the impact on the country’s health services, and the suspension has brought temporary relief to the sector.

However, the underlying issues that led to the strike remain unresolved, and the unions’ next move is being closely watched.