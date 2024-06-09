“Phwando la Ndakatulo” to shake Blantyre on July 8

The popular “Phwando la Ndakatulo” poetry show is to return on July 8, following a four-year break, organizers have announced.

The event, which will take place at the Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre, will feature a lineup of renowned poets, including Michael Benjala, Slyvester Kalizang’oma, Raphael Sitima, Hudson Chamasowa andJoseph Madzedze,

Poets Aisha Samson, Mlakatuli Kenson, Bright Kaduya, Jamira Bwanali and Thembwelembwe will also perform.

“We are thrilled to bring back this iconic show, which has been missed by many,” said Kenneth Khondiwa, Chairperson of the organizing committee.

The show will also feature talented voice mimicry artists, including Achair, Aunt Gate, and Mr. Malawi, who will showcase their impressive skills by mimicking popular politicians.

In addition, the Angitao Band will perform a special musical set, adding to the evening’s entertainment.

The show is expected to attract a large crowd, and organizers are urging fans to arrive early to secure a good seat.

“Phwando la Ndakatulo” has been a staple of Malawi’s literary scene for years, and its return is eagerly anticipated by fans of poetry and music.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of poetry, music, and entertainment; and is not to be missed.