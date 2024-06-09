spot_img
20.6 C
New York
Sunday, June 9, 2024
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

“Phwando la Ndakatulo” to shake Blantyre on July 8

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The popular “Phwando la Ndakatulo” poetry show is to return on July 8, following a four-year break, organizers have announced.

The event, which will take place at the Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre, will feature a lineup of renowned poets, including Michael Benjala, Slyvester Kalizang’oma, Raphael Sitima, Hudson Chamasowa andJoseph Madzedze,

Poets Aisha Samson, Mlakatuli Kenson, Bright Kaduya, Jamira Bwanali and Thembwelembwe will also perform.

“We are thrilled to bring back this iconic show, which has been missed by many,” said Kenneth Khondiwa, Chairperson of the organizing committee.

The show will also feature talented voice mimicry artists, including Achair, Aunt Gate, and Mr. Malawi, who will showcase their impressive skills by mimicking popular politicians.

In addition, the Angitao Band will perform a special musical set, adding to the evening’s entertainment.

The show is expected to attract a large crowd, and organizers are urging fans to arrive early to secure a good seat.

“Phwando la Ndakatulo” has been a staple of Malawi’s literary scene for years, and its return is eagerly anticipated by fans of poetry and music.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of poetry, music, and entertainment; and is not to be missed.

Previous article
AFORD leader Chihana mourns Kasambara, body to be interred to rest with military honours
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc