AFORD leader Chihana mourns Kasambara, body to be interred to rest with military honours

CHIHANA: Our country today is devoid of one of it’s greatest sons

On behalf of Alliance for Democracy- AFORD, President Enock Chihana and his wife Tadala have sent a message of condolences to the family, friends and government on the passing of a renowned legal mind, Ralph Kasambara, SC.

In his brief statement, Chihana stated that he and his wife were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former .Minister of Justice and Attorney General. He also noted that Kasambara has left a lasting mark on Malawian history as a distinguished counsel and statesman who dedicated his life to betterment of poor an nation through his long career in the filed of law.

“Our country today is devoid of one of it’s greatest sons but we take solace in the knowledge that the seeds planted by him in the field of law and justice will serve as landmark legacy which will continue to inspire each one of us and generation to come,” said Chihana.

late Kasambara to be accorded Military Honours

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is expected to order that late Kasambara be accorded Military Honours at his burial on tomorrow in his home village Chijere in Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhatabay district since he was Minister of Justice during Dr Joyce Banda administration.

The casket will be draped in the national flag colours and handled by Malawi Defence Force pal bearers and a gun salute.

Late Kasambara got his law degree from Chancellor college with distinction. He later got scholarship to study international law at of the prestigious State Universities, Notre Dame, in Indiana USA. He was born in 1966.