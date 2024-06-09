Chilima returns from Korea

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe June 9, Mana: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima on Sunday returned home after successfully attending the Korea-Africa summit which was held on June 4 and 5, 2024 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), Chilima accompanied by his wife Mary, was welcomed by government officials and many others.

Among other engagements during the summit, Chilima had an audience with Korean Prime Minister, Dr Han Duck Soo.

He also had talks with former United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, who now heads the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organization supporting and promoting sustainable economic growth in developing countries which currently has 48 member states.

The Vice President also had an interaction with Malawians living in South Korea on a number of developmental issues.

The Summit provided an opportunity for Malawi to engage with Korean government officials and the private sector towards win-win solutions that will build up an equal and strategic partnership between Malawi and Korea.

It also provided an opportunity and foundation for deepening diplomatic relations between two countries.

The Korea-Africa summit attracted more than 50 heads of state and government.