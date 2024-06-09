Mutharika is Malawi’s only hope – Msaka

Bright Msaka, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the eastern region, has declared that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is the only leader who can bail out Malawi from its current social and economic challenges.

Speaking at a political rally at Nampemba Primary School ground in Machinga, Msaka expressed confidence in Mutharika’s leadership, saying he is the only one who can transform the region and the country at large.

The rally was attended by high-ranking DPP officials, including Member of Parliament for Machinga Central East constituency Daudi Chikwanje, DPP regional governor for the east Imran Ntenje and DPP director of youth east Steven Bamusi.

Msaka’s statement comes as the DPP gears up for the 2025 polls, with the party targeting to win all parliamentary and local government seats in the region.