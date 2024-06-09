Chilumpha promises to take Malawians to Canaan: “I know the way to Canaan”

Former Vice President and President of the opposition Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) party, Dr. Cassim Chilumpha, has vowed to deliver the country from its current state of maladministration, promising to take Malawians to the “promised land” of prosperity and development.

Speaking at a rally in Zomba, Dr. Chilumpha criticized the current administration for failing to fulfill its promises, saying they had “promised Canaan but delivered hell” to the people.

“In contrast, my party, the ADD, has a solid plan to develop this country without considering ethnicity or political lineage,” Dr. Chilumpha assured his supporters.

He added, “The current administration may have lost its way, but I know the way to Canaan. I believe in God and I trust that with His guidance, we will overcome the challenges facing our nation.”

Dr. Chilumpha’s remarks come as his party gears up for the 2025 elections, with a pledge to restore hope and prosperity to Malawians.