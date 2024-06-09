spot_img
Sunday, June 9, 2024
SICK OF WAITING: Malawi’s health workers go on strike

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a move that could paralyze the country’s healthcare system, Malawi’s health workers have announced a strike starting tomorrow on Monday, June 10th, 2024.

According to David Chomba, President of the Physician Assistants Union of Malawi, the strike is a result of the government’s failure to implement special allowances for health workers.

“The government has been non-committal to our demands, leaving us with no choice but to take industrial action,” Chomba said in an interview with MIJ Online.

The strike will be carried out in phases, with health workers only attending to emergency cases in the first phase, followed by a total shutdown.

The Ministry of Finance has been accused of frustrating the implementation of the allowances, despite the Ministry of Health finalizing the necessary paperwork.

