CHIMWENDO ELEVATES FIVE KASUNGU CHIEFS; warns against corruption; pledges Chakwera moral support

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says traditional leadership in the country stretches back into antiquity, representing an unbreakable bond between people and their government hence the institution plays a vital role in development and sustaining culture and values.

He was speaking today in Kasungu during the elevation of five traditional leaders .

In his remarks Chimwendo said traditional leaders are not only the link for the past but also critical hub for socioeconomic development.

Chimwendo: “President Dr Lazarus Chakwera always pay a tribute to the royal institution for its key role in development, curbing premarital pregnancies, civil case arbitration and defending the disadvantaged. For this reason, government of Chakwera decided to increase the honoraria for the them as a token of appreciation.”

Chimwendo also encouraged the traditional leaders to help government in the fight against corruption, especially in local government and societies where they operate.

“Not only must traditional leaders themselves be above reproach, but they have a pivotal responsibility to act in ensuring that local government structures, in particular are free from abuse and corruption.

“As Chakwera has stepped up the fight against corruption and trying to restore the integrity of our sacred institutions, it is important that chiefs continue to restore the moral fabric of the society. Government looks the chiefs to be at forefront to inculcate moral responsibility and cohesion within the communities,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Director of the ruling Malawi Congress Party- MCP.

He encouraged traditional leaders to support the cultures and traditions they believe in but not at expense of not sending children to school mainly a girl child.

Chimwendo: “I would like to urge parents and leaders who are in a habit of sending a girl child to marriage than school. Any parent or chief found doing this will be on the wrong side of the law and government will not defend such people because educating a girl child is key to a stable family and nation.”

Speaking on behalf of Karonga Garaundi the head of Chewa traditional leaders, Senior Chief Lukwa lauded President Chakwera for development and promotion honoured to the new elevated traditional leaders.

The five that have been elevated are Hagison Potiphar Mzaza as T/A Mdunga, Maxwell Hamison Foster as T/A Chinyama, Yuda Frackson Nyirongo as Senior T/A Chidzuma, Hastings Chitembeya as Senior T/A Mphomwa and Setifa Chimutu as T/A Chisinga all from Kasungu.