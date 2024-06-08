FDH Bank hikes Mayor’s trophy to K300 million

Malawi’s leading commercial Bankers, FDH Bank Plc has announced a mouth-watering K300 million sponsorship Inter-City Mayor’s Trophy and the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy for a period of three years translating into K100 million every year.

The unveiling ceremony of the sponsorship deal took place in the capital, Lilongwe on Friday.

This means that the sponsorship for the two trophies is pegged at a staggering K100 million every calendar year for thirty-six months up from K60 million.

According to the sponsorship breakdown, K44 million is for Inter- City Mayor’s Trophy, whereas K22 million is tagged for Lilongwe City Mayor’s Trophy every year, respectively.

Zomba, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu have each received K17 million, a K7 million increase from the initial K10 million.

The Intercity Mayor’s Trophy prize money has also been increased to K44 million from K25 million.

FDH Bank Managing Director Noel Mkulichi during the sponsorship unveiling ceremony said FDH Bank is fully committed to youth and primary schools’ sports development in the country.

“We have seen the tournament grow and talent flourish as well as its positive impact on the youth,” Mkulichi said.

In 2018, Mkulichi said, FDH Bank started with an investment of K31 million to Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu Mayors Trophies.

He said: “Later, we introduced the InterCity Mayors Trophy fully funded by FDH Bank Plc to bring together champions from the four cities to foster community growth and interaction as well as further challenge the youth to explore their talents.”

Mkulichi, however, commended the initiatives by Zomba City Council and Matiya Primary School for utilasing funds from their victory in the InterCity Mayors Trophy to build modern toilets at the school.

“This was truly an innovative and progress through and an extension of the benefits that come with the Mayors Trophy in improving the livelihoods of the youth,” said Mkulichi.

In his remarks Lilongwe City Mayor, Councillor Richard Banda said FDH Bank’s sponsorship event was a clear testament to the community’s spirit, dedication, and passion for sports.

“The Mayor’s trophy is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of our shared values. It is with profound gratitude that I express my sincere appreciation to our sponsors FDH Bank for the support rendered to Lilongwe City Council and other Councils for always setting the pace for all Mayor’s trophy,” said the Lilongwe City mayor.

Added Banda: “This sponsorship will go a long way as it is not only promoting the health and wellbeing of young ones, but we see the youth rise and embrace their hidden talents to the fullest.”

Deputy Director of Sports responsible for schools sports in the ministry of Youth and Sports, former Malawi netball national team star player, captain and coach, Mary Waya, who was popularly known as Atcheya in her hey-days, in her remarks hailed FDH Bank for being a true partner in the development of sports in the country.

“We cannot expect to do well at international level if the source of these athletes is not well-oiled, and as such sponsorship such as this one from FDH Bank goes a long way in talent identification and nurturing of athletes,” Waya said.

The industrious and decorated Malawi Netball Queens goal shooter and coach further said the government will continue providing a conducive environment for sports development in the country.

FDH Bank has been sponsoring football at all levels in the country since 2018.

Apart from grassroots trophy, FDH Bank are official sponsors of the Malawi national team, which is popularly known as the Flames besides sponsoring the flagship the FDH Bank Cup.