Kasambara was found with several types of drugs,beer in his room at Damron Lodge – Police report

According to a police report, Ralph Kasambara, a prominent lawyer and former Justice Minister, was found dead in his room at Damron Lodge with “different types of drugs” and “different types of beers”.

The police report states: “On 07/06/2024 at around 1400 hours, the manageress, Pemphero Phiri, knocked on the door of room number 5, which was booked by the deceased, but there was no response. She then peeped through the window and saw the deceased lying on the floor beside the bed.”

The report continues: “The scene had no signs of violence or struggle, and the deceased was found with a wet towel on his chest, indicating that he may have been trying to administer first aid on himself.”

The police investigation revealed that Kasambara, 56, had booked the room on June 2, 2024, and was found unresponsive on June 7, 2024.

The report also mentions that Kasambara had a history of heart problems and was on medication.

The police have taken the body to the mortuary, pending a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The sudden and unexpected passing of Kasambara has sent shockwaves through the legal community and beyond, with many paying tribute to his exceptional legal mind and contributions to the nation.

The investigation into Kasambara’s death is ongoing, and the police are working to determine whether the drugs and beer found in his room played a role in his untimely demise.