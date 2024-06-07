Concerned Citizens hail court ruling on Kalumo’s appointment

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi, a civil society group, has welcomed the High Court’s decision to nullify the appointment of Charles Kalumo as Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

In an interview with the publication, Osman Tagiya, Chief Operations Officer for Concerned Citizens of Malawi, praised the court’s ruling, calling it a step in the right direction.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision, as it upholds the rule of law and ensures that appointments are made in accordance with the law,” Tagiya said.

Tagiya further urged the appointing authority to appoint a capable person to lead the department, stating, “We need someone who will regain the lost glory of the department and ensure it operates efficiently and effectively.”

The High Court’s ruling came after a judicial review application filed by Chikhulupiliro Zidana, who argued that Kalumo’s appointment was “illegal and unconstitutional.”

The court declared Kalumo’s appointment null and void, directing the President to appoint a qualified and suitable candidate from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services or the public service to fill the position.

However, the Attorney General, Thabbo Chakaka Nyirenda, has applied for a stay of execution on the ruling, pending an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The move is seen as a bid to block the implementation of the court ruling and allow Kalumo to remain in office pending the appeal.

The development is a significant twist in the legal battle over Kalumo’s appointment, which has been a subject of controversy in Malawi.