Philanthropist Dr Triephornia Mpinganjira donates K30million House to 66year old Amputee

Dr. Triephornia Mpinganjira, wife of prominent business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira, has donated a house worth K30 million to Ireen Tembo, a 66-year-old retired nurse who had her legs amputated due to diabetes.

Tembo, who previously lived in a dilapidated house in Manase township, expressed her gratitude to Mrs. Mpinganjira, saying: “My life and that of my family have been transformed. Thank you for this kindness.”

Mpinganjira expressed delight at making a positive impact on Tembo’s life, stating that it is their responsibility to support those in need.

This donation is the latest in a series of charitable acts by Mrs. Mpinganjira, who has made significant contributions to various causes in Malawi.

In recent years, she has paid K5 million to settle a water bill for Neno District Council, donated a brand new Nissan Patrol to renowned hip-hop artist Tay Grin, and supported Mai Mbambande, an NGO dedicated to assisting the elderly, with a K2.5 million donation.

She has also sponsored air tickets for six children who represented Malawi at the Africa Spelling Bee competition in Uganda.

Mpinganjira’s humanitarian efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of many in Malawi, solidifying her reputation as a dedicated philanthropist.