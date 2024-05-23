Mai Mbambande Foundation Praises Business Tycoon Triephonia Mpinganjira for Generous Support

Mai Mbambande Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of senior citizens, has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to businesswoman Dr. Triephonia Thomson Mpinganjira for her generous support.

In a post on their Facebook page, the foundation wrote: “A big thank you to Dr. Triephonia Thomson Mpinganjira for buying 30 VIP tickets and 20 Standard tickets for our upcoming fundraising dinner amounting to K1,900,000.

“Words are not enough to express our gratitude for your relentless kindness toward our cause of making life better for our senior citizens. May God bless you richly.”

The fundraising dinner, scheduled for May 31st at the Glalle Complex in Lilongwe, aims to raise funds for the completion of the Mai Mbambande elderly home.

The event promises to be an exciting evening with live music, dances, drama, and games with the elderly.

Dr. Mpinganjira’s generosity has not gone unnoticed, with the foundation’s leader, 24-year-old Deborah Mbale, expressing her appreciation for the business tycoon’s support.

“We are grateful for your kindness and support. Your contribution will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of our senior citizens,” she said.

The Mai Mbambande Foundation is a beacon of hope for the elderly, providing them with food, accommodation, and other basic necessities.

The organization’s efforts have made a significant impact in the lives of many senior citizens, and with the support of individuals like Dr. Mpinganjira, they hope to continue making a difference.

As the foundation wrote on their Facebook page: “Zikomo koopsa. Mai Mbambande Foundation, a Beacon of Hope for the elderly.”