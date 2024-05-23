Malawi committed to partnership with Iceland

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, May 22: Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has described the partnership with Iceland as important in the development of the country.

Chilima was speaking Wednesday evening at Kumbali Castle in Lilongwe, when he hosted the visiting Prime Minister of Iceland, during the commemoration of 35 years of collaboration between Malawi and Iceland.

He said, Malawi is committed to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations highlighting that Iceland has remained dedicated in helping Malawi even in times of natural disasters.

“Malawi is cordial to the partnership. We have benefited immensely towards socio-economic development; basic social services have been greatly enhanced, transforming many lives through improvement in health infrastructure, access to education, agriculture and gender equality,” said Chilima.

Prime Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson, said his country cherishes the relationship which has been there for the past 35 years saying it has fostered a level of honesty and openness between the two nations which has helped to strengthen bilateral relations.

“It has been a pleasure visiting Malawi and my gratitude should go to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his administration for the work they are doing in the country; it is really transforming lives of people,” he said.

He, therefore, pledged for his country’s continued support to Malawi.

Currently, Iceland is supporting Mangochi District and intends to replicate the same to Nkhotakota District.

Malawi and Iceland relations started 1989 through the Icelandic International Development Agency (ICEIDA).