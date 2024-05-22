SHOOT TO KILL: Police gun down two armed robbers in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have shot dead two armed robbers who were part of a gang that targeted the Machinjiri Simso Filling Station last night.

According to South West Police Region spokesperson Joseph Sauka, the alleged criminals, armed with panga knives and other weapons, attacked fuel attendants, a guard, and a shopkeeper.

However, one guard managed to escape and alert the police, who swiftly responded to the crime scene and shot the two suspects.

The two suspects died upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The police have since recovered all the stolen items and have intensified investigations to apprehend other suspects who fled the scene.